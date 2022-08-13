Superyacht worth £20,000,000 goes up in flames a month after being delivered

A superyacht has gone up in flames on a Mediterranean island just a month after being delivered to its owner.

The 150ft Aria SF vessel caught fire in Cala Saona on the west coast of Formentera on Thursday afternoon, August 11.

Spanish coastguards sent two rescue boats to the area after a mayday call.

In total, nine passengers and seven crew on board abandoned the ship following a failed attempt to put out the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The black smoke the fire caused could be seen as far away as the neighbouring island of Ibiza.

The superyacht, which only left the shipyard last month, boasted a swimming pool, five bedrooms and a gym. It was due to make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coastguard Service said: “The seven crew members and nine passengers are all safe.

“They were evacuated onto a police…