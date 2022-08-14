Domestic violence: Some women deserve what they get because they refuse to leave abusive marriages

By
Headliners
-
9


Domestic violence: Some women deserve what they get because they refuse to leave abusive marriages - BBNaija Tega Dominic says

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega Dominic, has said that women who lose their lives to domestic violence deserve their fate because they refused to walk away from abusive marriages. 

 

According to Tega, some women endure abusive relationships and domestic violence in marriage because of the ‘MRS’ tag. 

 

“Sometimes I always think some women deserve what the get because them no gree get sense, nato drive Benz and Lexus dey hungry you. Just so you know if you die na mechanic go fist drive am before they give it out,” she wrote.

 

Domestic violence: Some women deserve what they get because they refuse to leave abusive marriages - BBNaija Tega Dominic says

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR