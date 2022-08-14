I made an error — Lalong apologizes to Catholic bishops over comment about the Pope





Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has apologized to Catholic Bishops in Nigeria after referencing the Catholic church and the Pope during his interview on leading the campaign for the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lalong had said that as a Catholic, the Pope has not informed him that it is improper for him to serve as the Director-General of the APC presidential campaign team.

In a letter addressed to Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and dated August 12, Lalong said he made an error and realised that his comment brought “embarrassment” to the Catholic church, especially to the family of Papal Knights.

“I have followed with some shock and deep regret, the reactions that have trailed my appointment as the Director-General of the Campaign Council for the Presidential Candidates of our Party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Ibrahim Shettima. “The…





Source: Linda Ikeji