Big Brother Naija housemates, Khalid and Ilebaye have been evicted from #BBNaija Level Up season. The housemates who were evicted, were nominated alongside Bryan, Phyna and Groovy, but they got the lowest votes. The post Khalid and Ilebaye evicted from #BBNaija Level Up season appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

