Annie Idibia has reacted to the rumours that her husband, Tuface Idibia, impregnated another woman said to be a banker.

The singer had in a statement issued by his manager, Efe Omorogbe, debunked the reports describing it as false and malicious.

Annie reposted the statement released on her Instagram story and wrote, “As in na 2014 this supposed “Banker” dey carry belle o lol, Just can’t with malicious humans.”