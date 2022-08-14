NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish in Lagos as returnee excretes 77 wraps of cocaine at Enugu airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have uncovered no fewer than Four Hundred and Forty Two (442) parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in heads of fishes packed in cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, August 14, said the 11.90kg consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Friday 5th August by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul, 32, from Yagba West LGA, Kogi State, who was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

The following day, Saturday 6th August, another consignment containing 1.45kg cannabis concealed inside granulated melon and crayfish and packed among other…