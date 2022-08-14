NLC asks Buhari to raise salaries by 50 percent

Nigeria Labour Congress has asked the federal government to consider a 50 percent salary review “across the board given the realities on ground.”

The letter dated August 8, is reportedly a response to the economic prescriptions offered by State Governors.

Recall that Governors had pushed for the elimination of petrol subsidy, the retirement of civil servants from the age of 50, and the reduction of National Assembly constituency projects among other prescriptions.

The NLC which slammed Governors for seeking early retirement of workers, stressed that anyone promoting this idea “should be treated as enemies of your government.”

Instead of early retirement, the union asked the Buhari-led administration to consider a further increase of worker salaries.

The letter signed by NLC President Ayuba Wabba partly read;