Ogun poly beauty queen abducted, raped and killed

Unknown assailants suspected have abducted, raped and killed a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, identified as Happiness Okwa.

It was gathered that the ND II student of Mass Communication, won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022.

The victim was said to have been kidnapped on her way to Ipara, in Ode Remo, on Tuesday evening, August 9, by some gunmen who allegedly raped her before killing her.

The MAPOLY Students Union President, Sodiq Ajani, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta on Saturday, August 13.

Ajani in a statement jointly signed with the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie, said the deceased was kidnapped three days ago while going to visit a movie location.

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY.

“According to reports, she was abducted along Iperu road to her destination. The deceased left…