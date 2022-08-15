Bandits break wall to kidnap man from his home in Zamfara

Bandits have kidnapped a man identified as Bilya Ortion in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the incident happened behind NTA Gusau near Bulunku area on late Saturday night, August 13.

According to residents of the area, the bandits broke a wall to gain access to his house before whisking him away.

Friends who confirmed the incident via Facebook on Sunday, said he was abducted alongside some other residents.

“Brothers have taken my friend. Yesterday night they entered his house, behind N.T.A north Gusau, they took him. May Allah make a way for you #BILYA, together with other Muslim brothers . May Allah protect us and our families.” one wrote.