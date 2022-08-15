Falconets defeat South Korea 1- 0 to qualify for quarter- final in U-20 World Cup:

Nigeria’s Falconets have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the 10th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Naija sqaud recorded a 1-0 victory against South Korea in their second group game played on Monday morning, August 15, 2022.

Esther Onyenezide’s 83rd minute screamer sealed the win for Nigeria in the Group C clash.

The two-time U-20 World Cup finalists will take on Canada on Thursday in the group’s last match.

Nigeria’s possible quarter-final opponents could be the defending champions Japan, The Netherlands, USA or Ghana.