Gunmen abduct Catholic priest and seminarian near military checkpoint in Abia, demand N50m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Chinedu Nwadike, in Abia State

Nwadike, who is the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University Nneochi (SUN) was kidnapped alongside a seminarian, Emmanuel Nwafor, on Umunnochi-Ihube road by the Enugu-Okigwe road on Friday, August 12, 2022.

It was gathered that their abductors have contacted their families and demanded a N50m ransom.

“Rev. Fr. Dr. Chinedu Nwadike, (Cssp), from Umuezeanoruo Eziama, Nkwerre LGA, Imo State and a young Seminarian, Emmanuel Nwafor (Pre Postulant), were on Friday, 12th August, 2022 kidnapped on their way to Enugu State, Umunnochi area, along Enugu-Okigwe Road,” a family source told Punch.

“Both are members of the Holy Ghost Congregation missionaries, living their lives of sacrifice and selflessness in service to a better society. He is currently the deputy registrar of SUN (Spiritan University Nneochi).” the source added.

Another source said Fr Nwadike…