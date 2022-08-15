Kidnap kingpin, Wadume sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

Kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, also known as Wadume, and two others have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a federal government sitting in Abuja.

Justice Binta Nyako who presided over the case, convicted Wadume of two of the 13-count charges against him and two others.

Aliyu Dadje, a police inspector, who was the station officer at the police headquarters at Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for tampering with the record to conceal a crime.

Others charged alongside Wadume and Dadje are are Auwalu Bala (aka Omo Razor), Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu), Bashir Waziri (aka Baba Runs), Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) and Rayyanu Abdul.

Justice Binta sentenced Delu, Abdullahi, and Abdul to seven years imprisonment, while she discharged and acquitted Omo Razor and Baba Runs, for want of evidence.

The court judgement which was delivered on July 22, was made available to newsmen on Sunday August 14.