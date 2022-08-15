



Some kids have been spotted in a viral video destroying and burning a billboard with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai's photo in it. This reportedly occurred in a Kaduna community. They were heard chanting "bamayi", meaning "we don't want", as they carried out the act.







Source: Linda Ikeji