Manchester City star, Benjamin Mendy ‘raped three women in the same night after pool party at his ”isolated” mansion

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raped three women in the same night following a pool party at his mansion and a subsequent nightclub trip, a court has heard.

The 28-year-old is accused of raping three women after the party at his home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, and the trip to China White nightclub in Manchester on July 23-24 last year.

At Chester Crown Court on Monday, prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told jurors on the night of July 23 and the early morning of July 24, Mendy raped a 22-year-old and two 19-year-old women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, is also accused of raping one of the 19-year-olds, as well as another 22-year-old woman in the same period.

Mr Cray said this took place after lockdown restrictions were lifted and the new Premier League season was getting under way.

It is alleged during Mendy’s pool party, Saha asked one woman to drive to a local shop with him.

On the way back he tried to kiss her and took hold of her bare legs,…