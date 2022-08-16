Actor Steve Toussaint reveals racist abuse after being cast in House of the Dragon

Steve Toussaint has revealed he was a target of racist attacks after he was cast as Corlys Velaryon on the forthcoming HBO show House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the British actor, 57, said he underestimated the response when he was cast in the first prominent role for a person of color in the Game of Thrones universe.

‘When I got the gig, I literally was like, “It’s just another role because I have Black friends who had small parts or recurring parts in’ Game of Thrones,’ Toussaint told the outlet. ‘I didn’t realize it was a bigger deal until I was racially abused on social media when it was announced. Yeah, that s*** happened.’

The actor said that one person called him the N-word and others had made art to mock his casting on the series.

Touissant said: ‘There was also a Black American chap who is a big fan of the show who contacted me saying that he gets abuse because he championed me for the part.

‘On platforms…