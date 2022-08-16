Author, Salman Rushdie is awake and ‘articulate’ after stabbing attack

Award-winning author, Salman Rushdie is awake and “articulate” in his conversations with investigators as he remains hospitalized for severe injuries following a stabbing attack in New York last week Friday August 12, US officials have revealed .

Rushdie, 75, underwent emergency surgery after a man stabbed him several times before his lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, New York.

The author whose books have garnered him awards was conscious Monday, August 15, and able to respond to questions from investigators, according to police.

The suspect in the attack, identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar, allegedly jumped onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, and lunged toward Rushdie, repeatedly stabbing him, according to New York State Police. The suspect was held down by audience members and staff who forced him to the ground until he was arrested by a police officer.

The author suffered three stab wounds to his neck, four stab wounds to his stomach, puncture…