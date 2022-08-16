Blackout looms as electricity workers to begin strike on Wednesday August 17

There are indications that the nation may soon experience a total blackout as ’members of the organized Labour in the Power sector have threatened to down tools and commence an indefinite strike over pending Labour issues with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.
In a circular by the General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, titled “Call for Action”, to Senior Assistant General Secretaries and Zonal Organising Secretaries dated August 15, 2022, the Union directed them to ensure total compliance of the strike.
Source: Linda Ikeji