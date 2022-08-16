Four students drown in Lagos beach shortly after collecting their WAEC result from their school

Four students of the Kuramo Senior College in Lagos drowned in the Elegushi bar beach today August 16.

Eight of the students visited their school to collect their recently released West African Examination Council (WAEC) results. Shortly after they collected their result, they decided to go to the beach along with one of their other friend. Nine of them entered the beach. Sadly, four of them, two males and two females drowned. Three others fled the scene while two others aged 14 and 16 waited until the police came. They were able to provide the names of the victims.

Confirming the incident to LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police has contacted the families of some of the victims. He added the bodies of the drowned students are yet to be recovered.