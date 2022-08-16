Gunmen invade market in Kogi, kill trader and abduct others

Gunmen invaded a market in Akpanya-Agbedo community in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killed one trader and abducted many others.

It was gathered that the gunmen in their large numbers at about 2 pm on Sunday, August 14, and started shooting sporadically to scare the people.

A shop owner in the community identified as Johnson, was hit by stray bullets and died, while another person identified as Edwin Etodo was abducted with many others and forced into the bush.

According to Daily Trust report, the kidnappers have contacted the victims’ families and demanded the sum of N20M as ransom.

Spokesperson of the State police Command, William Aya, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday August 15, stated that it was a case of invasion in the market whereby Johnson who owns a shop was killed, and Edwin was abducted along with many others in the market to an unknown destination.

He added that the police authorities have deployed a crack…