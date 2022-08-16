Man backs his pregnant wife after she said she ‘surrenders’ while in labour (video)





A video that captured the travail of a Nigerian woman in labour has gone viral after being shared online. The lady who kept expressing the pain she was passing through as her husband rubbed her back, was heard saying "I surrender". Her husband hilariously backed her up by saying "I surrender all". Watch the video below…… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







