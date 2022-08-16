Nigerian and four other suspects arrested in connection with the murder of South African politician’s daughter

The four South African suspects

A Nigerian national and four other suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Indira Gardee in South Africa.

Hillary was the daughter of Godrich Gardee, a South African politician and former Secretary-General of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The 28-year-old postgraduate student who was born in Lagos, disappeared on April 29, 2022, before her body was found in May.

She went missing while shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter. The child was later that day dropped off at Umnenke Street at KaMaGugu where they resided.

The suspect, a Nigerian national in his mid-thirties, was taken in for questioning on Sunday, August 14.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, who confirmed the development on Tuesday, August 16, said the suspect has been charged in terms of defeating the ends of justice.

“We have taken him for questioning on Sunday afternoon and ultimately…