Police rescues four as unknown gunmen abduct bus passengers in Kwara

Six occupants of a Hummer bus were on Monday night, August 15, abducted by unknown gunmen at about 7.30pm in Kwara state.

The occupants were said to have been attacked by the five-man gang between Obbo-Ile/Osi road .

Confirming the abduction, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the police received a report of the incident in the early hours of today August 16. He said on receiving the report, detachments of conventional policemen, Tactical teams, Vigilante and Hunters were immediately dispatched to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.