Strike: FG is not sincere. This government wants to blackmail us with salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed that the Federal Government is not sincere about resolving the issues that led to its almost six-month strike.
The union which announced that it would be meeting with representatives of government today August 16, said government’s move to placate its members into calling off the strike with salary increment instead of holistically addressing the issues affecting university education in the country is “unfortunate”.
ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday August 15, accused the government of paying lip service to university education.
He said;
“The government is not sincere in its dealing with us. This has been the issue all along.
“What we are doing is the sacrifice we have to save this country and its youths. A collapsed university system is a collapsed country and we are almost there. We will not be tired, we will ensure that our…
