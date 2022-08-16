Strike: FG is not sincere. This government wants to blackmail us with salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed that the Federal Government is not sincere about resolving the issues that led to its almost six-month strike.

The union which announced that it would be meeting with representatives of government today August 16, said government’s move to placate its members into calling off the strike with salary increment instead of holistically addressing the issues affecting university education in the country is “unfortunate”.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday August 15, accused the government of paying lip service to university education.

He said;