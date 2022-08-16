TV personality, Adrienne Bailon and Gospel singer Israel Houghton welcome new baby boy via surrogacy

American TV personality, Adrienne Bailon Houghton is now a proud mom.

The former co-host of The Real and her husband, Gospel singer Israel Houghton have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Announcing the good news, she wrote: “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye….”

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she shared.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude,” the new mom continued. “Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us…