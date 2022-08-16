US carries out nuclear capable intercontinental missile test after delaying launch for months over tensions with China and Russia (video)

The United States Air Force has launched an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) in an effort to demonstrate the military’s nuclear capabilities.

The launch occurred at 12:49 a.m. Monday, August 15 and was part of a “routine and periodic” practice. The test was originally postponed on Aug. 4 due to tensions with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The U.S. Air Force said it has conducted similar tests more than 300 times before and stressed that the test was not “the result of current world events.”

“Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events,” task force commander Major Armand Wong said in a statement.

“A meticulous planning process for each launch begins six-months to a year prior to launch. Our best Airmen from each of the three missile wings worked in conjunction with the 576th Flight Test Squadron to proudly showcase some very technical skills that comprise the heart of our nuclear deterrence…