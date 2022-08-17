Buju ‘BNXN’ will surely answer for his assault on a police officer

Lagos police spokesperson has reacted to Buju ‘BNXN’ saying he spat on a police officer during a confrontation captured on video earlier today August 17.

Buju ‘BNXN’ had in the tweet he deleted, said he “spat in a police officer and it felt so good”.

Lagos police spokesperson who acknowledged that Buju ‘BNXN’ deleted the tweet, said while the police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, Buju on the other hand “will surely answer for his assault on a police officer”.

He tweeted;