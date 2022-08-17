Dashboard cam captures moment an Abuja taxi driver flouted a traffic rule which resulted in an accident (video)





A dashboard cam has captured moment an Abuja taxi driver flouted a traffic rule which resulted in an accident. Twitter user @Kaylareetarh who shared the video wrote; Only in Abuja you'll see drivers like this. Nawa







Source: Linda Ikeji