FG and ASUU meeting ends in deadlock

A meeting between the Federal government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU ended in a deadlock on Tuesday August 16, with no end in sight to the lingering strike by the academic union.

The striking lecturers met with the Professor Nimi Briggs committee today for about three hours at the National University Commission in Abuja in a bid to resolve the issues that led to the six-month and counting strike.

According to the striking lecturers who attended the meeting, the Federal government delegation did not come with any new offer to the table except to beg the lecturers to call off the strike with promises that their demands will be included in the 2023 budget.