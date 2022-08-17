Transgender model, 10, becomes youngest to walk the New York Fashion Week runway

A transgender model who is just 10 years old has become the youngest transgender model to ever walk the runway in New York Fashion Week.

Young Noella hit the catwalk for Mel Atkinson, the designer behind Trans Clothing Company.

Noella was born male but began socially transitioning at the age of four.

“It feels good that I’m already inspiring trans kids to be themselves,” said the child model.

Her parents Dee McMaher, 35, and Ray, 32, say they are incredibly proud of their daughter.

Dee said: “Noella really doesn’t ever get nervous or scared by anything. She’s a tiny professional!

“She was so excited to go down the catwalk, excited to see all the people and the cameras. She knows exactly how to work a crowd.

“We are so proud of Noella for being the first trans child in New York Fashion Week, we are in awe with her confidence and determination.

“Noella already has so many transgender people of all ages contact her for advice, support.

“Noella…