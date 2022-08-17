Wolves on the loose after escaping from zoo in suspected sabotage

A pack of wolves are on the loose in a Canadian city after escaping from a zoo through a hole deliberately cut in the fence.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has been shut following the incident with a “small number” of wolves still roaming free.

The zoo which revealed that most of the wolves were now back safely in their care in a statement shared late on Tuesday August 16, said the manner of their escape is “suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent”.

The enclosure usually holds 15 wolves and six cubs, but it’s not clear how many of the animals escaped.

Cops are investigating how the wolves got out of the zoo using a hole in the fence which appeared to be deliberate.

“Langley RCMP are investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism,” zoo officials said.

Though the zoo said the wolves do not pose a threat to the public, British Columbia Conservation Officer Service told CTV news that people should “keep their…