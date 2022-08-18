‘If you can’t deal with the fact that you lost your woman, that’s not my f***ing problem

Kid Cudi has slammed his former label boss Kanye West for dragging him into a public feud with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her now-ex boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Recall Ye dragged Cudi for remaining loyal to Pete Davidson when he started dating the mother of his four children after their marriage packed up.

Cudi, who is the cover star of the recent issue of Esquire Magazine spoke about the online feud.

‘Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s*** about you?’ the 38-year-old Ohio native asked.

And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s*** pi**ed me off. That he had the power to f*** with me that week. That he used his power to f*** with me. That pi**ed me off. You f***ing with my mental health now, bro.’

Kid (born Scott Mescudi) added: ‘I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends…