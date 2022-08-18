Instagram Influencer Cosmin Cernica claims he spends £10,000 a month on food because he can’t cook and hates smell of cooking in his home

London-based Instagram influencer Cosmin Cernica, 29, claims he spends £10,000 a month on food each month because he doesn’t like preparing food himself or the smell of cooking in his home.

Cernica, a self-confessed gourmet foodie with a penchant for caviar, truffles and champagne hails from Romania.

He spends most of his time in London or Dubai.

Cernica says that he happily uses up to £10,000 a month to satisfy his tastes, so he orders in and eats out instead of cooking.

He says be likes the luxury dining eateries in Mayfair, Chelsea and Knightsbridge and even eats burgers with real 24karat gold leaf on the top from an exclusive Chelsea restaurant.

He loves ‘anything with truffles on it’ and spends thousands of pounds on chocolate and lives with his husband Robert.

Cosmin said: ‘I don’t like cooking and I don’t actually like the smell of food being cooked in my house.

‘So the only options left are to either order in or to go out – which I do five-six…