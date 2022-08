The Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has denied reports claiming the state is under partial lockdown.

Several news platforms reported earlier this morning that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, at an event announced that the state is under partial lockdown as a measure to ensure tight security in the state.

Hundeyin in a series of tweets this morning dismissed the report and stated that no part of the state is under lockdown. See his tweet below