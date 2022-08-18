Pastor arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command have arrested a pastor, Sunday Oluemeje for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in the Akodo area of Ibeju-Lekki.

Spokesperson of the command, Stephen Kuti, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Tribune Online on Thursday, August 18.

“He (pastor) sent the mother to go and get the items for the deliverance when he had carnal knowledge of the girl.” Kuti stated.

It was gathered that the pastor had lied to the victim and her mother and that he saw a very terrible vision on the teenager and lured them to a location he wanted to do ”deliverance” where he perpetrated the dastardly act.

According to Kuti, the suspect in his statement claimed that he was not the owner of the church, where he met the girl and her mother and that he was only invited there as a guest.

The mother of the victim, Ayomikun Eyianro, while speaking with Tribune Online, called on the police to ensure that the case is not swept under the carpet.

“I live in Epe….