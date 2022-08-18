Troops engage bandits in gun duel along Zaria-Kano road, rescue three kidnap victims

Three persons including a 10-month-old child were rescued by troops conducting patrols around Ungwan Namama, along the Zaria-Kano road.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

“The troops came in contact with migrating bandits in the area and engaged them, forcing them to abandon their three captives as they hastily escaped,” the statement read.

“The troops then rescued the victims, identified as follows: Abdullahi Lawal, Sadiya Salimanu, Fatima Salimanu, (Sadiya’s 10-month-old child)

“Investigations revealed that the captives were kidnapped in a neighbouring state. Also recovered from the bandits were nine rustled animals, comprising one cow and eight sheep

“The Kaduna State Government thanked the troops for their valiant action in rescuing the kidnapped victims

“The rescued persons have been reunited with their families, while the recovered animals…