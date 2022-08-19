“Building where mummified corpse were found in Edo state is a morgue not a ritualist den as claimed by police” Edo Civil Society clarifies

Edo civil society groups have disputed reports claiming that the building where mummified bodies were found in the state is a ritualist den

The group explained that the building is a morgue, not a ritualist den as claimed by the police.

Recall that on Wednesday, August 17, it was announced that the Edo State Police Command uncovered the building which residents described as a ritualist den (read here). About 20 mummified bodies were recovered in the uncompleted building at Ekenhua road in Benin City.

However, following investigations, the leadership and members of Edo Civil Society Organisations, led by its Interim TEC Chairman, Leftist Austine Enabulele, released a statement to set the record straight.

They explained that the building is a morgue recently built to accommodate corpses evacuated from an old facility where the operator had been given a quit notice.

The group added that the fact the bodies found in the building had name tags should have been an…