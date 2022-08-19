China deploys 51 warplanes and six ships around Taiwan in response to US sending nuclear stealth bombers over Pacific and Taiwan agreeing to new U.S. trade talks

Taiwan’s defence ministry said 51 Chinese aircraft and six Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Thursday, August 18 as China continues military activities near the island.

Out of the 51 aircrafts, 25 aircrafts crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, or flew into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

The move comes after the U.S. government said it will hold trade talks with Taiwan in a sign of support for the island democracy that China claims as its own territory, prompting Beijing to warn it will take action to ‘safeguard its sovereignty.’

Earlier in August, China fired missiles into the sea to intimidate Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years.

