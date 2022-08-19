He had sex with me ‘hundreds of times’ from the age of 15 to 18

A woman who has been central to R. Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades testified on Thursday, August 18 that the R&B singer had sex with her ‘hundreds’ of times before she turned 18 years old, starting when she was just 15.

Jane – the pseudonym for the now 37-year-old woman at Kelly’s trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges told jurors that in the late 1990s when she was 13, she asked the Grammy award-winning singer to be her godfather because she saw him as a mentor.

After some weeks, Kelly started calling her to say sexual things.

She said he first touched her breasts when she was around 14 at a Chicago recording studio, and that around that time, he ‘started penetration’ at his North Side Chicago home.

Jane said she was 15 when they first had intercourse. Kelly, 55, would have been around 30 years old at the time.

Sometimes, they would have sex with other teenage girls she would recruit at Kelly’s request, she testified,

With her…