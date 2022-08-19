Hisbah burns 5,550 bottles of alcohol worth N3.2m in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Hisbah Command has burned over 5,550 bottles of alcohol worth N3.2million.

Speaking after the exercise in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state, the head of the Hisbah command in Jigawa, Ibrahim Dahiru, said the alcoholic drinks were intercepted during the command’s ongoing operations.

“Within weeks we have seized alcoholic drinks totalling 5,550 bottles and cans worth N3.2 million,” he said

Dahiru said the exercise was conducted following a court verdict authorising the destruction of the alcohol.

“Islam forbids alcohol consumption and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of humans, thus, the Hisbah is committed to ensuring the good mental health of residents of the state,” Mr Dahiru said.

“In Islam, alcohol is strongly forbidden. The law of the Jigawa State has prohibited the trading and consumption of alcohol,” he said.

Mr Dahiru said the command will sustain the fight against the immoral act…