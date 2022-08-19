‘I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor’

Video Assistant Referee, Mike Dean, has admitted he was wron for not telling referee, Anthony Taylor to go to the pitchside monitor to review Cristian Romero’s hair pull on Marc Cucurella which could have led to a red card in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Dean, who was the VAR for the controversial game at Stamford Bridge, decided against any punishment for Romero at the time.

Spurs defender Romero grabbed Chelsea wing-back Cucurella near the end of Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge as Spurs striker Harry Kane nodded in from the resulting corner.

In his Daily Mail column, Dean admitted: “No referee wants to be driving home from a game knowing they should have made a different call. Sometimes in hindsight, you realise you could have acted differently.

“For the second goal by Harry Kane, I asked referee Anthony Taylor to wait while I looked at the incident involving Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

“I could not award a free-kick…