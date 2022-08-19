Man who killed bride on their wedding night and stuffed body in suitcase is jailed for life

The man who murdered his new bride just hours after they tied the knot has been handed a life sentence.

Dawn Walker’s body was found stuffed into a suitcase and “dumped” in a field near the couple’s house.

Her husband Thomas Nutt had severely injured the 52-year-old’s face and neck before he killed her, stuffed her body in a cupboard, and enjoyed a short holiday.

Nutt then phoned police to report his wife missing after he murdered her.

Neighbours originally became suspicious when they noticed Dawn’s absence in the town of Lightcliffe, near Halifax.

Locals found her body four days later.

The trial into the horror killing heard how Nutt, also 52, killed Dawn sometime between October 27 – the couple’s wedding day – and October 31, 2021, but the judge later said the killing took place on their wedding night itself.

He was found guilty of her murder earlier this month.

Today, August 19, 2022, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum…