A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the house his family members helped him build while he was in Dubai working.

The man who resided and worked in Dubai, kept sending money to members of his family to help him build a house in Nigeria. He shared a video showing how excited he was to see the beautiful building as he returned home.

Nigerians have commended his family members for being diligent with his money despite his absence.

See more photos and the video below…