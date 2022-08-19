No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it

Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has said that no matter how upset one is about their relationship, they should not threaten to breakup with their partners if they do not mean it.
He opined that in a moment of anger, lovers should focus on what got them angry without bringing up the threat of initiating a breakup.
His post reads;
”No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with a break up unless you mean it. Focus your anger on what they’ve done without bringing up the threat of a break up. No relationship is without its ups and downs. Don’t let anyone deceive you. You will quarrel and you will fight. You will have sad days; you will disagree some days and not find a common ground over some issues. Compromises don’t always happen. These are normal things in a healthy relationship.
The key to a lasting relationship is being with someone you can actually communicate your feelings to and have a solutions-based approach towards conversations; someone who doesn’t just…
Source: Linda Ikeji