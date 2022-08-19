Strike: If students must sue anyone, they’ll sue the minister of education and the federal government

Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu asking students to sue the union for compensation.

Reacting to this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday August 19, Osodeke said students know that the problem is with the government and not the union.

He also said that if students must sue anyone, they’ll sue the minister of education and the federal government.

Osodeke said;

“You need to read the response by the president of NANS, Comrade Asefon. He said ASUU is not their problem that their problem is the government and if they must sue anybody, they are actually doing that, they are consulting lawyers, they are going to sue the minister of education and the federal government for forcing ASUU who is an employee of the system and fighting for their (students) interest.”

Osodeke also said the issues that pushed lecturers in the country into going on strike, can be…