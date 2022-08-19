Zamfara police arrest two suspects for extorting people under pretext of deploying security operatives to their community

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Lawali Musa and Jamilu Isah, 40, for extortion.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, in a statement on Thursay, August 18, said Musa, of Jangebe village in Talata Mafara and Isah, of Yar dole area in Gusau LGAs respectively, were arrested for extorting members of a community under the guise of providing security for them.

“The arrest of the two (2) suspects was made following a complain received from members of Yar Katsina community in Bungudu LGA against the principal suspect Lawali Musa, who deceitfully extorted the community,” the statement read.

“In the course of investigation, the Principal suspect confessed to have collected the sum of five million naira (N5, 000,000) from the community in the name of assisting them to have security agencies deployed to their community

“On the other hand, the second suspect Jamilu Isah confessed that the sum of eight hundred thousand naira was…