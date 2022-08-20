Al-Shabab Islamist militants attack Hayat hotel in Somali capital, hold everyone hostage (videos)

Islamic Militant group, Al-Shabab said on Friday August 19, it had taken control of Hayat hotel near the centre of the Somali capital, Mogadishu after detonating two explosives outside the hotel and opening fire.

The Hayat hotel that was ambushed by the terrorist is said to be a popular location for employees of the federal government to meet and according to reports the Head of Somali intelligence services was at the hotel before it was attacked.

Nine people have been injured and carried away from the hotel, the head of Mogadishu’s Aamin ambulance services, Abdikadir Abdirahman reportedly told Reuters news agency.

Images circulating on social media show smoke billowing from the hotel while loud bangs can be heard as the attack occured.

Police said after the militants detonated two explosives outside the hotel, they entered the building and opened fire.

An affiliate of al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab has engaged in a long running conflict with the Somalian federal government.

