Ben Affleck’s mom injured and rushed to hospital in ambulance during preparation for Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Ben Affleck’s mom was rushed to the hospital on Friday, August 19, after falling off a dock at the actor’s Georgia home where he and Jennifer Lopez are planning to marry for the second time this weekend.

Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, cut her leg after falling off a dock at the Riceboro property while preparations for the wedding were underway.

Ben reportedly found her and called the ambulance.

Pictures show an ambulance departing the actor’s property with his mother, who was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah, according to the report.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were later pictured arriving at the hospital as Ben’s mother received stitches.