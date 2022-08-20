Chelsea hand out an indefinite ban to a season-ticket holder for racist abuse aimed at Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Premier League club, Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely following an incident of racist abuse aimed towards Son Heung-min during the Blues’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham on Sunday August 14.

 

South Korea forward Son was subjected to abuse from a Chelsea fan in the top-flight London derby.

 

Now, Chelsea have concluded an investigation by banning the season ticket holder.

 

‘Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely,’ read a Chelsea statement.

 

‘Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,’ read a Chelsea statement issued earlier this week.

 

'Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach…



Source: Linda Ikeji

