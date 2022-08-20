Country’s ‘dumbest criminal’ who has been on the run for years is caught after applying for police job

A man has been dubbed “South Africa’s dumbest criminal ” after walking into the police station to check on his application to join the police force.

Thomas Ngcobo, 40, had been on the run for seven years after he was wanted for stealing hardware products worth more than £1,000 that he was meant to deliver to clients in 2015.

After diverting the hardware delivery to other addresses without the owner’s consent or knowledge, he went on the run.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “The suspect’s dirty tricks were uncovered a week later after the manager decided to check invoices.

“It was realised that two invoices were missing and other material had been delivered to wrong addresses.”

The alleged theft was registered at the Bethal South African Police Service (SAPS) headquartered in the South African province of Mpumalanga in 2015, with Ngcobo being added to the police “wanted list”.

However, seven years later, the suspect baffled police…