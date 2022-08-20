FG promised N60,000 increment in professor’s salaries – ASUU reveals FG’s ‘miserly’ offer

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has revealed the “miserly offer” made by the federal government.

Recall that in a statement issued by ASUU on Thursday, August 18, after the resumed meeting of the federal government and ASUU over the lingering strike action by the union, the Union president revealed that it rejected the “award” of salary by the federal government.

It has now been revealed that the offer FG made was to increase the salaries of professors by N60,000 while other lecturers would have their salaries increased within the range of N30,000 and N60,000.

This revelation was made by the zonal coordinator, Port Harcourt zone, Stanley Ogoun, in a chat with Punch.

Ogoun also noted that the government promised to release the revitalisation fund of N170 billion which would be included in the 2023 budget.

Ogoun said: “Nigerians should be aware of offers the so-called minister came up with. These are: (a) 170 billion naira for revitalisation in…